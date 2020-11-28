Dorothy M. Goodwinage 94, of Massillon went home to be with THE LORD and SAVIOR on Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 22, 1926, to the late Harry and Edith Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Goodwin and three children, Dottie Allberry, Bill Goodwin and Robert Goodwin. She was a life so precious to many, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, totaling 5 generations. She is survived by three children, Barbara Randolph, Richard Goodwin and Dan Goodwin; and a glorious amount of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Newcomer officiating. Her final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home330-833-4839