1/1
Dorothy M. Goodwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Goodwin

age 94, of Massillon went home to be with THE LORD and SAVIOR on Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 22, 1926, to the late Harry and Edith Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Goodwin and three children, Dottie Allberry, Bill Goodwin and Robert Goodwin. She was a life so precious to many, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, totaling 5 generations. She is survived by three children, Barbara Randolph, Richard Goodwin and Dan Goodwin; and a glorious amount of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Newcomer officiating. Her final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

www.paquelet.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home Massillon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved