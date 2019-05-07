Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Mayle


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. Mayle Obituary
Dorothy M. Mayle 1920-2019

98, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 2nd, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born in Grafton, W.Va. on September 10, 1920, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Dalton, also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Mayle; daughter, Wilma Williams; five sisters, Mabel, Vade, Eva, Genevea, and Norma; five brothers, Bernard, Robert, William Jr., Johnnie and Brydon; and son-in-law, Philip Gillespie. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Gillespie, of Canton and Connie (Vernon) Frazier, of Canton; son, Mike (Vickie) Mayle, of Canton; brother, Clyde Dalton, of W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Lynn Mayle; son-in-law, Scott Williams; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now