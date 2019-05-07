|
Dorothy M. Mayle 1920-2019
98, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 2nd, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born in Grafton, W.Va. on September 10, 1920, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Dalton, also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Mayle; daughter, Wilma Williams; five sisters, Mabel, Vade, Eva, Genevea, and Norma; five brothers, Bernard, Robert, William Jr., Johnnie and Brydon; and son-in-law, Philip Gillespie. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Gillespie, of Canton and Connie (Vernon) Frazier, of Canton; son, Mike (Vickie) Mayle, of Canton; brother, Clyde Dalton, of W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Lynn Mayle; son-in-law, Scott Williams; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
