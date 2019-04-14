Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Dorothy M. Rebstock Obituary
Dorothy M. Rebstock 1940-2019

Age 79, of Canton died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. Born April 1, 1940 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late William and Grace (Crock) Hill. Dorothy retired from the Timken Company and Stark County Board of Development Disability where she was a bus driver. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Catholic Parish, Canton South AARP and the St. Mary/St. Benedict Senior Group. Dorothy loved gardening, her pets and spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Gary Rebstock and a sister, Nancy Albright.

She is survived by four children and spouses, Renee and Patrick Weaver, Duain and Lillian Rebstock, Roxann and John Franks, Rochelle and Steve Crimaldi; five grandchildren, William (Amber) Weaver, Rebecca Weaver, Ashton Rebstock, Olivia Crimaldi, Andrea Crimaldi; a great grandson, Chase Rebstock; a sister, Mary Chastain; several nieces and nephews; her dog, Lucy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St Mary's Catholic Church, Canton with Fr. Benson Okpara as Celebrant. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019
