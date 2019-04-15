|
|
|
Dorothy M.
Rebstock
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St Mary's Catholic Church, Canton with Fr. Benson Okpara as Celebrant. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2019
