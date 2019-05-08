|
Dorothy M. Weaver 1930-2019
Age 89, of Massillon and formerly of Canton, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born February 19, 1930 in Canton to the late John and Mary (Hennal) Fehn. Dorothy retired from the Golden Circle Credit Union in 2013 after more than 40 years of service and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Weaver in 1996; one sister, Mary Hentsch; four brothers, Joseph, William, Louis and John Fehn. Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Kim Brown; granddaughter and spouse, Jennifer Brown and Sean Ahearne; grandson, Stephen Brown; special nephew, Danny (Tammi) Fehn; dear friends, Sharleen Cotopolis and Nora Santangelo; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon, where the procession will form, with Fr. Raymond Paul as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 322 Third St. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
Kreighbaum-Sanders
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019