Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Weaver


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. Weaver Obituary
Dorothy M. Weaver 1930-2019

Age 89, of Massillon and formerly of Canton, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born February 19, 1930 in Canton to the late John and Mary (Hennal) Fehn. Dorothy retired from the Golden Circle Credit Union in 2013 after more than 40 years of service and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Weaver in 1996; one sister, Mary Hentsch; four brothers, Joseph, William, Louis and John Fehn. Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Kim Brown; granddaughter and spouse, Jennifer Brown and Sean Ahearne; grandson, Stephen Brown; special nephew, Danny (Tammi) Fehn; dear friends, Sharleen Cotopolis and Nora Santangelo; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon, where the procession will form, with Fr. Raymond Paul as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 322 Third St. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now