DOROTHY M. "DOLLY" WEEKLEY
Dorothy M. "Dolly" Weekley

age 96, went home to be with the Lord on Monday. She was a life resident of Canton and a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.

Preceded in death by her husband, Kromer Weekley; sons, Melvin and Gary Lee Weekley; infant granddaughter, sister, Ladean Willis; and brothers: Clarence, Fred and Roy Vogt. Survived by her daughters, Patricia (Daniel) Cramer of Navarre and Susan (Rev. Stanley) Sawyer of Canton; son, Kromer (Cheryl) Weekley, Jr. of North Canton; nine grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 32 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Drukenbrod of Canton; and brother, Jack (Dorothy) Vogt of Canton. The family would like to thank the Pines Nursing Home and Compassionate Care Hospice for their care.

Friends may call Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
