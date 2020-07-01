Dorothy M. "Dolly" Weekley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. "Dolly" Weekley

Friends may call Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple followed by a service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Service
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved