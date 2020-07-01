Dorothy M. "Dolly" Weekley
Friends may call Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple followed by a service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Friends may call Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple followed by a service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.