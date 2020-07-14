Dorothy Mae Perretta Myers
a lifelong resident of Canton, was born in the family home on Henry Avenue S.W., on April 11, 1930. She went to her eternal reward on the evening of July 11, 2020. Dorothy attended Stark School and was a proud member of the Lincoln High Class of 1948.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Maria (Lancia) Perretta; husband Eugene Myers; son Reverend Kevin Fete; sisters: Virginia (John) Sinay, Nellie (Leopold) Gemma. Helen (Michael) Zampino, Rose (Joseph) Fernandez, Mafelda (George) Matie, and Loritta Perretta; brothers: Frank (Lucille) Perretta, Albere Perretta, and Albert Paul Perretta; as well as, several nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Dorothy is survived by sons: Raymond (Wendy) Fete and James (Theresa) Fete; daughter, Betsy Vetrone; grandchildren: Raymond (Katie) Fete, Rhiannon (Brian) Bickart, Abigail Salvino, Anastasia Fete, and Nathan Fete; great-grandchildren: Dominic, Angelo, Francesco, Audrey, Carmela, Kevin, Raymond, and Jaqueline; and over 100 nieces, nephews, and god-chidlren, including Debbie King.
There will be no calling hours. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15th. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. There will be no receiving line and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Mass will be followed by graveside interment at Calvary Cemetery. Since we are in the middle of a blistering July heat wave, please dress for comfort. Dorothy, still giving orders from beyond, asks that there be NO FLOWERS since they always reminded her of funerals. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
