Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Peace United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Peace United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Dorothy Mae Peterman Obituary
Dorothy Mae Peterman

of Louisville, Ohio passed away September 19, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center at the age of 85.

Dorothy's family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 from 10-11:30 am at Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. Services will follow at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family and the full obituary viewed online at ww.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on Sept. 23, 2019
