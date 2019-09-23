|
|
|
Dorothy Mae Peterman
of Louisville, Ohio passed away September 19, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center at the age of 85.
Dorothy's family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 from 10-11:30 am at Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. Services will follow at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family and the full obituary viewed online at ww.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families
Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 23, 2019