Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Peace United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Peace United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Peterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Peterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Peterman Obituary
Dorothy Mae Peterman

of Louisville, Ohio passed away Sept. 19, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a losing battle with cancer at the age of 85. She was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa McDonald; sisters, Donna (Paul) Boldt and Gail VanHorn; brother, Larry (Sharon) Schrecengost and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, John Alvin Peterman; her brother, Leslie Schrecengost; and parents, Lawson and Alice Schrecengost.

Dorothy's family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25th, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. Services will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now