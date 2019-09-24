|
Dorothy Mae Peterman
of Louisville, Ohio passed away Sept. 19, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a losing battle with cancer at the age of 85. She was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa McDonald; sisters, Donna (Paul) Boldt and Gail VanHorn; brother, Larry (Sharon) Schrecengost and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, John Alvin Peterman; her brother, Leslie Schrecengost; and parents, Lawson and Alice Schrecengost.
Dorothy's family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25th, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. Services will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019