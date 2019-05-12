|
Dorothy (Dot) Mae Priest
94, of Sarasota, Fla., died Easter Sunday morning April 21st, 2019. Dot was born to James and Edna Priest in Canton, Ohio. She remained in Canton to raise her four children until moving to Florida in 2010 to be closer to them. She was extremely proud to have been a Rosie the Riveter at Goodyear during World War II. Dot served many years as office manager at Community Christian Church in North Canton. She often said landing that job was her luckiest break in life. Dot loved her pets, listening to music, dancing, reading, playing cards and being with her family who will miss her deeply.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna Priest; brothers, Gerald Priest and Stewart Priest, and sister, Donna Boring. She is survived by her four children, Mike (Virginia) McClaughry of Post Falls, Idaho, Pat (Jerry) Cantrell of Jamestown, Tenn., Mark (Jessica) McClaughry of Jacksonville, Fla., and Pam (Emilio) Campos of University Park, Fla; and sister, Bonnie Fontes of North Canton, Ohio. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
According to Dot's wishes, there will be no public service. She requested you go visit a loved one instead.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019