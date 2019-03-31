|
Dorothy Mae Rothacher 1926-2019
age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by loving family in Parker, Arizona. She was born October 28, 1926, In Ohio to Paul Adams and Mary (Mehock) Adams. Dorothy married the love of her life, Robert "Swiss" Rothacher, on May 30, 1949, and began a busy life with Swiss, raising their five amazing children: Chrissy, Mickey, Scotty, Suzy and Jody. She is survived by three of her children: Chrissy, Suzy and Jody and her youngest brother John Adams. Dorothy dedicated her life to her family and to building a loving household that radiated laughter, making great memories, and always putting others before herself. She also dedicated her time and support in helping her husband, Swiss, build a successful Italian restaurant, La Piazza, that opened in the 1970's in Parker, Arizona that is now booming under the ownership of her eldest grandson, Anthony. Dorothy leaves behind a strong legacy of working hard, being independent and living up to life's fullest potential. She strived to teach her six grandchildren - Anthony Charlotte (John), Danny (Dannielle), Kady (Trent), Robin (Clancy), and Annie to be strong and to always work hard in life. Dorothy lived life to the fullest by lighting up the lives of those around her, indulging in her favorite sweets, giving lots of love to her little dogs, and making sure her family was prepared for their futures. Dorothy touched the lives of so many in such a positive way and will be forever missed. Her essence will live on through her children and grandchildren for years to come.
Parker, 928-669-2156
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019