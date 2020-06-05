Dorothy May Clark
92, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Woodlawn Hospice. She is survived by daughter, Linda (Michael) Martinez; and son, Don Clark (daughter-in-law, Marty Weisel.)
There will be no services. Donations can be made to Alterclinic Animal Care, 2302 Fulton Rd. N.W., Canton Ohio 44709 for community cats spay/neuter fund. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritage
cremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.