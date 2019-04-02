|
|
Dorothy Morris
July 30, 1943-Mar. 31, 2019
Survived by daughters, Wanda (Gregory) Izotic, Rhonda (David) Hoffman, Sandra (Dr. Richard) Cooper; sister, Betty
Winkler; brother, Wesley Day; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service Thursday, April 4, 2019
at 2 p.m., at North Lawn Cemetery. To send condolences and read complete
obituary, visit us:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger,
330-456-8237
Published in The Repository from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019