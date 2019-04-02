Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
North Lawn Cemetery
Dorothy Morris

July 30, 1943-Mar. 31, 2019

Survived by daughters, Wanda (Gregory) Izotic, Rhonda (David) Hoffman, Sandra (Dr. Richard) Cooper; sister, Betty

Winkler; brother, Wesley Day; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service Thursday, April 4, 2019

at 2 p.m., at North Lawn Cemetery. To send condolences and read complete

obituary, visit us:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger,

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
