Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY ROSZMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY R. ROSZMANN


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY R. ROSZMANN Obituary
Dorothy R.

Roszmann

age 99 of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1920 in Massillon to the late Bert and Clair Salvis. Dorothy was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School; she then after lived in California for twenty years before moving back to Ohio. She retired from United Airlines, where she worked as a secretary for twenty-two years.

Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She is survived by nephews Jon (Windy) Salvis and Bill (Donna) Salvis; great-nephew, great-nieces and many loving friends.

Graveside Services for Dorothy will be held on Friday, July 12th at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now