Dorothy R.
Roszmann
age 99 of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1920 in Massillon to the late Bert and Clair Salvis. Dorothy was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School; she then after lived in California for twenty years before moving back to Ohio. She retired from United Airlines, where she worked as a secretary for twenty-two years.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She is survived by nephews Jon (Windy) Salvis and Bill (Donna) Salvis; great-nephew, great-nieces and many loving friends.
Graveside Services for Dorothy will be held on Friday, July 12th at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019