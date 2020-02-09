|
Dorothy (Carpinelli) Reagan
Dorothy Reagan, age 93 passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Dorothy was born in Canton, Ohio on May 23, 1926 to the late John and Metha Carpinelli. She retired from Stark County Board of Education.
Survivors include her three children, Kathy (Tom) Lozier, Rick (Donna) Reagan and Ron (Stephanie) Reagan; five grandchildren, Andrea, Jennifer, Steve, Tim and Jennifer; five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Abigail, Grace, Allyson, and Jack; siblings, Frances Henry, Frank (Betty) Carpinelli, John Carpinelli, Jr., David (Terri) Carpinelli; her euchre buddies and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard E. Reagan; and granddaughter, Christy. We wish to thank the staff at the Landing of Canton, where she resided for four years
Private services have already been held. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020