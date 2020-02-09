Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Carpinelli) Reagan


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Carpinelli) Reagan Obituary
Dorothy (Carpinelli) Reagan

Dorothy Reagan, age 93 passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Dorothy was born in Canton, Ohio on May 23, 1926 to the late John and Metha Carpinelli. She retired from Stark County Board of Education.

Survivors include her three children, Kathy (Tom) Lozier, Rick (Donna) Reagan and Ron (Stephanie) Reagan; five grandchildren, Andrea, Jennifer, Steve, Tim and Jennifer; five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Abigail, Grace, Allyson, and Jack; siblings, Frances Henry, Frank (Betty) Carpinelli, John Carpinelli, Jr., David (Terri) Carpinelli; her euchre buddies and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard E. Reagan; and granddaughter, Christy. We wish to thank the staff at the Landing of Canton, where she resided for four years

Private services have already been held. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home

330-875-2811
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -