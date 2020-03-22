|
|
Dorothy (Colucci) Sheil
age 96, of North Canton, OH, went home to be with the Lord following a brief illness on March 17, 2020. She was born in Canton on March 26, 1923 to the late Louis and Rose (Sirpilla) Colucci. Dorothy lived her entire life in Canton and was a dedicated homemaker. She was a very kind-hearted soul that loved the Lord. She will be truly missed by the many that knew her. Dorothy loved traveling with her late husband.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, William Manly; second husband, Roy Sheil; and her siblings: Albert, Estelle, Louise and Donald. Dorothy is survived by her loving son, Mark Manly; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of The Inn at Whitewood Village and Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care.
There are no calling hours planned and private services were held at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice or the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020