Dorothy "June" Stadelman
age 96, of Jackson Township, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Care Center in Louisville. She was born August 15, 1922 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Hilary John and Oma (Baker) Flowers. June was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish where she was active in the St. Michael Hope Group. She also held membership in the Lake Cable Women's Club, and was an avid golfer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Stadelman; and son, Bernard Stadelman.
She is survived by her children, Roberta (Rod) Burton, of Columbus, OH, Mary Jo Adams, of Savannah, GA, and John (Elisabet) Stadelman, of Ft. Myers, FL; daughter-in-law, Carol Stadelman; grandchildren, Bonnie (George) Schumann, Chad (Kristy) Smith, Grant (Kristy) Burton, Hillary Burton, Stephanie (Jeff) Wheeler, Susie (Scott) McKelvey, John Adams, Sarah (Craig) Taylor, Erin (Brad Durough) Adams, and Kevin (Ashley) Adams; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton, with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 5-7pm on Sunday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, and from 10-11am on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or the St. Michael Hope Group.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019