Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
For more information about
Dorothy Stadelman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stadelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "June" Stadelman


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy "June" Stadelman Obituary
Dorothy "June" Stadelman

age 96, of Jackson Township, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Care Center in Louisville. She was born August 15, 1922 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Hilary John and Oma (Baker) Flowers. June was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish where she was active in the St. Michael Hope Group. She also held membership in the Lake Cable Women's Club, and was an avid golfer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Stadelman; and son, Bernard Stadelman.

She is survived by her children, Roberta (Rod) Burton, of Columbus, OH, Mary Jo Adams, of Savannah, GA, and John (Elisabet) Stadelman, of Ft. Myers, FL; daughter-in-law, Carol Stadelman; grandchildren, Bonnie (George) Schumann, Chad (Kristy) Smith, Grant (Kristy) Burton, Hillary Burton, Stephanie (Jeff) Wheeler, Susie (Scott) McKelvey, John Adams, Sarah (Craig) Taylor, Erin (Brad Durough) Adams, and Kevin (Ashley) Adams; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton, with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 5-7pm on Sunday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, and from 10-11am on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or the St. Michael Hope Group.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now