Dorothy "June" Stadelman
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton, with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 5-7pm (TODAY) Sunday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, and from 10-11am on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or the St. Michael Hope Group.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019