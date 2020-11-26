Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family





Friends may call Friday from 9:30 – 10:15 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, her pastor Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. Burial will be beside her husband at Brookfield Cemetery. Donations can be sent to the Memorial Fund at St. Joseph Church. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330 833 3222

Dorothy Swisher LongFriends may call Friday from 9:30 – 10:15 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, her pastor Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. Burial will be beside her husband at Brookfield Cemetery. Donations can be sent to the Memorial Fund at St. Joseph Church. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory330 833 3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store