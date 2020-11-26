1/
Dorothy Swisher Long
Dorothy Swisher Long

Friends may call Friday from 9:30 – 10:15 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, her pastor Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. Burial will be beside her husband at Brookfield Cemetery. Donations can be sent to the Memorial Fund at St. Joseph Church. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330 833 3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
