Dorothy Swisher Long
Friends may call Friday from 9:30 – 10:15 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, her pastor Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. Burial will be beside her husband at Brookfield Cemetery. Donations can be sent to the Memorial Fund at St. Joseph Church. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2020.