passed away November 23, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Massillon to the late Wilson and Grace (Schultz) Swisher and lived here her entire life. Graduated from Washington High with the famous Class of 1940 which she was very proud of and a true Tiger fan. She loved to travel including several countries. Worked in defense at Ecko Mfg. and retired from Massillon Rubber in 1966. Was Charter member of Eagles Aux #190, past president VFW Post #3124 and American Legion Aux #221. Charter member of AARP #3968, Massillon Senior Citizens, Lady Lions and St. Joseph Church.
Dorothy was married 40 years to the late Michael P. Long at the time of his death July 4, 1982. Was preceded in death by brothers Wilbert and Ralph Swisher and a sister Winifred (Edward) Langenfeld. Daughter-in-law Mary Kay (Loudiana) Long and grandson David Michael Long. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Julie Border of Massillon and son Michael (Pat) Long of Canton. Three grandchildren: Lisa Border, Daniel (Tiffany) Border of Massillon and Dr. Lynette Long of Nashville, Tennessee. Two great grandsons, Daniel and Anthony Border.
Friends may call Friday from 9:30 – 10:15 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, her pastor Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. Burial will be beside her husband at Brookfield Cemetery. Donations can be sent to the Memorial Fund at St. Joseph Church. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
