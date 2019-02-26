Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Age 87, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born September 8, 1931 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Daniel and Mildred (Perich) Trbovich, and has lived 58 years in the house she and her husband built. Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Waynesburg High School. She worked at the Timken Co. from 1950-1960. Dorothy was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. She and her husband spent Winters in Bonita Springs, FL for 30 years. They enjoyed polka dancing and horse racing, so they could follow their daughter, Jane, who was a jockey, and they were quite proud of her when she won her 1000th race at Thistledown Race Track. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Kent Maxwell, on March 10, 2017; one sister and four brothers: Anne Marino, George, Nick, Oscar and Samuel Trbovich.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jane (Chuck) Magrell; her son, Bryan (Debra) Maxwell; a granddaughter, Chelsea Magrell; two sisters, Helen Hahn and Millie Sickafoose; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Fr. Aleksa Pavichevich officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:30 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4669 Applegrove St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
