DOROTHY TERRELL
Dorothy Terrell

age 92, peacefully passed on June 14, 2020.

A memorial viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710.

Guest are respectfully advised that attendance is restricted to adults only. No children under the age of 17. The number of visitors inside will be limited with a regard that attendees can safely distance and pass through to allow other waiting to enter and share their condolences. Private interment immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the Canton Botanical Gardens. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of words of condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
