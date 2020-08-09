Dorothy V. Jacobs Wiley
age 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Noble County, OH to Raymond and Ruth Peck on February 19, 1924. She worked for Montgomery Ward for 26 years until her retirement in 1986. Dorothy attended Firestone Road Baptist Church where she was a member of the Happy Harvesters. She was an avid gardener, and cook. She was known as a great baker by her family and will be dearly missed. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two husbands, Eugene L. Jacobs and Chester "Chet" Wiley. Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Ann) Jacobs, Deborah D. Ostrov; step-children, Ron (Mary) Wiley, Jerry (Louise) Wiley, Gary (Diane) Wiley, Patty (Larry) Hayman, Dennis (Paula) Wiley; grandchildren, Jeremy, Julia, Cory, Bradley; four step-grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Beckett House personnel for the excellent care and daily encouragement given to Dorothy.
Calling hours with social distancing will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Reed
Funeral Home Canton Chapel with services to follow at 2:30 pm at Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd N.W., Canton, OH 44720. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
