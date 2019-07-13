Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorris Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorris Ann (Dulley) Schaffer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorris Ann (Dulley) Schaffer Obituary
Dorris Ann Schaffer (Dulley)

age 83, went home to be with our Lord June 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. Born Sept. 28, 1935 in Massillon, Ohio to Tom and Martha Rose Voulgares, she attended Emerson, Loren Andrews, and Washington schools, and worked at Tyson Roller Bearing. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Massillon.

Dulley (as affectionately known by friends and family) is survived by daughters, Donise (Kirk) Daniels, Darlene (Alan) Righter, and Debby Eshman; her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Goldia Liossis, Rozetta Gehring, Nick Voulgares, George (Judy) Voulgares, Gus (Reggie) Voulgares, and many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Donald W. Schaffer; son, Donald Schaffer, Jr; siblings, Delores Gallo, Jean Osborn, Albert Voulgares, and Marie Messman.

Dorris enjoyed travel and always went out of her way to help others, often a caregiver of family members and friends whenever needed. Private Family Memorial Services are being planned.
Published in The Repository on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.