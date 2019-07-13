|
Dorris Ann Schaffer (Dulley)
age 83, went home to be with our Lord June 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. Born Sept. 28, 1935 in Massillon, Ohio to Tom and Martha Rose Voulgares, she attended Emerson, Loren Andrews, and Washington schools, and worked at Tyson Roller Bearing. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Massillon.
Dulley (as affectionately known by friends and family) is survived by daughters, Donise (Kirk) Daniels, Darlene (Alan) Righter, and Debby Eshman; her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Goldia Liossis, Rozetta Gehring, Nick Voulgares, George (Judy) Voulgares, Gus (Reggie) Voulgares, and many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Donald W. Schaffer; son, Donald Schaffer, Jr; siblings, Delores Gallo, Jean Osborn, Albert Voulgares, and Marie Messman.
Dorris enjoyed travel and always went out of her way to help others, often a caregiver of family members and friends whenever needed. Private Family Memorial Services are being planned.
Published in The Repository on July 13, 2019