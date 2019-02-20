The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
DOUGLAS ADAM BROOKES


DOUGLAS ADAM BROOKES
1978 - 2019
DOUGLAS ADAM BROOKES Obituary
Douglas Adam Brookes

40, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on February 16, 2019, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on May 13, 1978 in Fort Hood, Texas, to Richard Brookes and Patricia Bell. Doug grew up and spent most of his life in East Liverpool, Ohio and graduated in 1996 from East Liverpool High School and was 4th in his class. After high school, Doug attended Kent State University where he received his bachelor degree and graduated with honors. Upon moving to the area, Doug started working at Timken Steel in 2013 and currently worked as their Senior Analyst in the IT department. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing video games and computer games with his step-sons: Ryan, Dillon and Spencer. They all loved spending that time together and Doug treated them as his own sons. Doug also had a love for music, playing the guitar and was even in a band at one point of his life.

His greatest passion in life was his wife, Janell, whom he married on July 22, 2017, on the sandy beach of Nags Head, North Carolina. Doug and Janell spent most of their time together as any loving couple does. They even had the chance to go on their first cruise together in 2016. Doug will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Janell; mother, Patricia (Robert) Pickering; father, Richard Brookes; sons: Ryan Glover, Dillon Glover and Spencer Marker; sister, Sarah Brookes; and brother, Justin Brookes; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim (Joann) Brown.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. Weikart officiating. Calling hours will also be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
