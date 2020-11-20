1/1
DOUGLAS CRAIG NOLAN
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOUGLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Craig Nolan

Age 56, of Canton, Ohio, passed away in the hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio, on October 12, 1964. Doug was a caring husband and devoted father to his two sons.

He is survived by his father, Thomas L. Nolan; wife, Donna T. (Johnson) Nolan; his sons,

Stephen and Tyler; and his brother, Christopher. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene (Kohl) Nolan. Doug grew up in Canton South and then attended the University of Akron where he met his wife, Donna to whom he has now been married for 32 years. Doug and Donna had two sons, Stephen and Tyler who he loved very much. He was faithfully devoted to his family. Doug worked for American Electric Power as an electrical technologist for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and his remote-control airplanes.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Rd., Navarre, OH 44662, with Rev. Matthew Garrabrant officiating. Interment in Eden Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all services.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved