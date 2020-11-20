Douglas Craig NolanAge 56, of Canton, Ohio, passed away in the hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio, on October 12, 1964. Doug was a caring husband and devoted father to his two sons.He is survived by his father, Thomas L. Nolan; wife, Donna T. (Johnson) Nolan; his sons,Stephen and Tyler; and his brother, Christopher. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene (Kohl) Nolan. Doug grew up in Canton South and then attended the University of Akron where he met his wife, Donna to whom he has now been married for 32 years. Doug and Donna had two sons, Stephen and Tyler who he loved very much. He was faithfully devoted to his family. Doug worked for American Electric Power as an electrical technologist for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and his remote-control airplanes.Funeral services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Rd., Navarre, OH 44662, with Rev. Matthew Garrabrant officiating. Interment in Eden Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all services.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525