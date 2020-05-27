Douglas D. Davenport
1953 - 2020
Douglas D. Davenport

age 66, of North Canton, passed away at Pebble Creek Nursing Home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 10, 1953 to Donald and Emilia (Jagla) Davenport. Douglas was a graduate of Wooster High School and Ohio Northern University. He was the past President of Great Court Insurance Agency. Douglas was an avid golfer and passionate about coaching as a volunteer basketball coach for Timken, GlenOak, and Jackson over the years. He enjoyed keeping busy through his yardwork and loved being with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clark and Marie Davenport and brother-in-law, Jack Holmes. He is survived by his wife, Linda Davenport; sons, Brandon (Jennifer), Jordan (Haylee) Davenport; step son, Troy (Amy) Ransom; step daughters, Lindsay A. Stein, Theresa Butts, and Lauren (Mason) Cargill; grandchildren, Parker, Addison, Ameila, Piper, Aubrey, Paige, Madison, Tristan, Knox, Kennedy, Jackson, Liam; siblings, Diane Holmes, Debbie (Rick) Phillips, and Danny (Kathy) Davenport; multiple nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 9-11 a.m. Saturday, in the Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. N; social distancing will be observed. A private committal service will follow for the family at North Lawn Cemetery. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
