Douglas D. Davenport
Douglas D.

Davenport

Friends will be received 9-11 a.m. Saturday, in the Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. N; social distancing will be observed. A private committal service will follow for the family at North Lawn Cemetery.

Arnold Canton

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
May 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to Douglas's family. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family doing this most difficult time.
May 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Doug's family. I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with Doug many years ago at Malcolm-Maconachy Insurance.
Kay Scott
Coworker
