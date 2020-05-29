Douglas D.
Davenport
Friends will be received 9-11 a.m. Saturday, in the Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. N; social distancing will be observed. A private committal service will follow for the family at North Lawn Cemetery.
Arnold Canton
330-456-7291
Davenport
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.