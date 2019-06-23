|
Douglas J. Wolf 1956-2019
Age 62, of Canton died Friday following an extended illness. A life resident of Canton he was the son of the late John & May (Wernet) Wolf, was a 1976 graduate of Lehman High School and attended Kent State University. He was a former retail manager for Kenny's Shoes, retired from Parker Hannifin and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his brothers: Greg (Micky) Wolf of North Canton, Eric Wolf of Massillon, Alex (Connie) Wolf of Massillon; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Friends may Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to: the Backpack for Kids Program. Stark County Hunger Task Force, 408 9th St SW, Canton, Ohio 44707. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019