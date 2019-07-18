|
Douglas James Daniluk
57, of Schuylkill Haven, Pa., formerly of Perry Twp.,
Canton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Canton, OH on August 13, 1961, he was a son of Maxine (Troxell) Daniluk and the late Paul Daniluk. Doug was a graduate of Perry Local High School, Massillon, OH, Class of 1979. He attended the University of Akron and then began a 20 year career with Iron City Sash and Door until their closing. His next decade was spent in business and manufacturing met by many challenges of layoffs due to corporate buy-outs and closings. Doug returned to the classroom in 2012 for his Lean Six Sigma Black Belt training at the Corporate University, Kent State-Stark. His training led to opportunities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Doug was currently employed as a group manager for Jeld-Wen, where he leaves behind many friends.
Doug was an avid Ohio State football fan and model railroader. He loved his family and enjoyed visits home to Ohio. He especially looked forward to a pizza from Pizza Oven. Doug was a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church and the Canton Ex-News Boys Association. Doug truly believed everything happens for a reason and that wherever you go God is sending you and has a purpose in your being there.
In addition to his father, Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Scarpino, brother-in-law, Bruce Coy, and mother-in-law, Shirley Gibeaut. Doug leaves behind a devoted and loving extended family who will dearly miss him. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Brenda (Theisen) Daniluk, step-son, Jakob Koprivec, beloved dog, Libby, siblings: Debbie Daniluk, Paul "Jitter" Daniluk, Susan (Jerome) Larke, Jody (George) Baldwin, William Daniluk, brother-in-law, Sam Scarpino, and father-in-law, Bill (Barbara)Theisen, as well as brothers-in-law: Frank Theisen, Randy (Cindy) Theisen, and sister-in-law, Jenny Theisen.
Per Doug's request, there will be no memorial or interment services. At his family's request, donations in Doug's memory may be sent to Canton Ex-Newsboys Association P O Box 20124 Canton, OH 44701-0124. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven, PA.
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019