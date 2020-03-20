Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS BISHOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS L. BISHOP


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS L. BISHOP Obituary
Douglas L. Bishop

Douglas L. Bishop, age 80, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimers. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on March 18, 1939, and is preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane; and sisters, Susan Evans and Connie Robinson. He served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne; retired from GMAC; loved playing bridge and golf.

He is survived by sisters: Vicki (Robert) Wood, and Diane (Don) Patton; children: Lynn Schultz, Laura (David Gadd) Bishop, Susan (Neal) Kelley and Eric Bishop; along with five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held at a later date with burial at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, OH.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -