Douglas L. Bishop
Douglas L. Bishop, age 80, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimers. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on March 18, 1939, and is preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane; and sisters, Susan Evans and Connie Robinson. He served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne; retired from GMAC; loved playing bridge and golf.
He is survived by sisters: Vicki (Robert) Wood, and Diane (Don) Patton; children: Lynn Schultz, Laura (David Gadd) Bishop, Susan (Neal) Kelley and Eric Bishop; along with five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Memorial service to be held at a later date with burial at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, OH.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020