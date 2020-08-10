Douglas L. Brothers
age 61, of Louisville, OH, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his home. He was born April 24, 1959 in Canton, OH. Doug worked at H-P Products for the past 33 years. He was a former member of the Market St. Church of Christ.
Doug is survived by his wife of 34 years, Connie (Koren) Brothers; his mother, Donna (Workman) Brothers; a daughter, Angela (Andrew) Taylor; two sons, Shawn Dougherty and Chris (Nicole) Dougherty; two sisters, Karen (Calvin) Collins, Sharon Riffle; two brothers, Steven (Michelle) Brothers and Michael (Tina) Brothers; and four
grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Brothers.
Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Masks will be required and social distancing rules
will be followed. Per Doug's wishes, he will be cremated following the viewing. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
