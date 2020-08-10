1/1
DOUGLAS L. BROTHERS
1959 - 2020
Douglas L. Brothers

age 61, of Louisville, OH, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his home. He was born April 24, 1959 in Canton, OH. Doug worked at H-P Products for the past 33 years. He was a former member of the Market St. Church of Christ.

Doug is survived by his wife of 34 years, Connie (Koren) Brothers; his mother, Donna (Workman) Brothers; a daughter, Angela (Andrew) Taylor; two sons, Shawn Dougherty and Chris (Nicole) Dougherty; two sisters, Karen (Calvin) Collins, Sharon Riffle; two brothers, Steven (Michelle) Brothers and Michael (Tina) Brothers; and four

grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Brothers.

Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Masks will be required and social distancing rules

will be followed. Per Doug's wishes, he will be cremated following the viewing. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
