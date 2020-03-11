|
|
Rev. Douglas L. Ramsey, Sr.
Douglas L. Ramsey Sr., 62, of Canton, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. He was born on Aug. 17, 1957 in Canton, Ohio, to Kathryn and Leroy Ramsey. He attended McKinley High School and earned a M.A.degree in education from Kent State Univ. Douglas used his gifts to serve others while working as a draftsman at Vision Designs, a custodian at Kent State Univ. Stark, and as the founder and director of the Faith House Reentry Program. Douglas became a licensed minister in 2005 and served God in many capacities. He was an assistant clergy at New Beginnings Foursquare Church, Zion's Temple Church of God, and most recently an Apostle at Hope Outreach Ministries, where he also was instrumental in establishing the music and multimedia ministry and youth activities. Community activities included dedicated prison ministry throughout the NE Ohio region. Douglas enjoyed playing music, listening to music of all genres, and serving as a D.J. He served as a missionary to Kenya, Africa, where he sponsored and built a school for orphans in 2016.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Ramsey. He is survived by wife, Andrea Ramsey; mother, Kathryn Ramsey; son, Douglas Ramsey, Jr.; daughter, Alisha Ramsey; step sons, James Michael Rogers, Michael Hudson; step daughter, Monique Compton; sister, Michelle Ramsey; niece, Tiffany Ramsey; eight grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 13th, from 6-8 p.m. at Hope Outreach Ministries, 1530 Superior Ave. NE. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 14th, at 11 a.m. at Zion's Temple Church of God. Visitation one hour before the service. Internment Forest Hill Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Aultman Woodlawn for their compassionate care.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020