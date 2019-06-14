Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Douglas M. Hart Obituary
Douglas M. Hart 1937-2019

81 of Carrollton died Wednesday June 12, 2019 in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center at Canton. Born August 8, 1937 in Steubenville, he was the son of the late Harry and Pearl Johnson Hart. He was a former member of the Army National Guard and was retired from Republic Steel in Canton.

He is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Kathy (Tom) Lucas Sr. of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Tom Lucas, Jr., Dallas Lucas, Justin (Jen) Hart; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Dave (Georgiann) Hart of Steubenville, Jeff (Freda) Hart of Zanesville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Eileen Clark and his son, Doug.

Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 noon in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Frank Walton officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery at Carrollton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on June 14, 2019
