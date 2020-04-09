Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas P. James


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas P. James Obituary
Douglas P. James

56, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Saturday night, April 4th. Born in 1964, he was the son of Shirley and Charles James. Growing up, he developed a love for cars and anything that went fast. That passion transitioned into vocational education in automotive repair, which led to an early career in that same field. Over time, he had many automotive related jobs and eventually found his way to the oil field as a well tender.

Known for a great sense of humor and being silly almost any time the chance came along, he knew how to make people laugh. Doug was always willing to lend a helping hand whether you were family or friend. He was both kind and determined, and was always willing to push forward and not give up. These endearing qualities have impacted and inspired his family, friends and especially his son. He will be greatly missed by everyone in his life and his impacts will live on for a lifetime.

Doug is survived by father, Charles James; brother, Dennis James; son, Tyler James (Caitlyn); daughter, Kasey (Matthew) Philpott; Girlfriend, Rhonda; and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by mother, Shirley James.

In the interest of public health a private was held. The family is planning a larger memorial service to be held later in the summer. Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -