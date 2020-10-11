1/1
Douglas R. Close
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas R. Close

age 74, of North Canton passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on October 9, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Ralph F and Dora M (Clay) Close. Doug spent his career at The Hoover Company as a Mechanical Plant Engineer. He was an avid golfer and was fortunate to have had 2 hole in ones, and he spent countless hours in his garage keeping all 68 cars he owned spotless over the years. Doug had a love for life like no other. He never met a stranger and had the ability to make each person he met feel exceptionally special.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce; children Christa Close of North Canton and Scott (Amy) Close of Connecticut; five grandchildren; brother Dennis (Pam) Close of North Canton.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 15 from 4-7PM at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N. A memorial service will begin at 7PM with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved