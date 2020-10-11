Douglas R. Closeage 74, of North Canton passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on October 9, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Ralph F and Dora M (Clay) Close. Doug spent his career at The Hoover Company as a Mechanical Plant Engineer. He was an avid golfer and was fortunate to have had 2 hole in ones, and he spent countless hours in his garage keeping all 68 cars he owned spotless over the years. Doug had a love for life like no other. He never met a stranger and had the ability to make each person he met feel exceptionally special.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce; children Christa Close of North Canton and Scott (Amy) Close of Connecticut; five grandchildren; brother Dennis (Pam) Close of North Canton.Calling hours will be Thursday, October 15 from 4-7PM at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N. A memorial service will begin at 7PM with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.Arnold - Canton330-456-7291