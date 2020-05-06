Douglas "Doug" R. Steiner
age 67 of Massillon, passed away on May 1, 2020 in his home. Doug was born on Sept. 13, 1952 in Massillon to Thomas and Carol (Stein) Steiner. He graduated from Washington High School in 1970 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree at Ohio University in 1974. Doug was an avid golfer, loved Cleveland, Ohio sports teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and was a member of the Buckeye Club in Massillon.
Doug is preceded by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Wesley Steiner and Tyler (Taylor) Steiner; grandsons, Braxton and Hayden Steiner; sisters, Lynn (Rusty) Indorf, and Susan (Michael) Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. A public live stream will be shown on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 1 p.m. through the Paquelet Funeral Home website. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society or the charity of your choice. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.