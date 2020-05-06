Douglas R. "Doug" Steiner
1952 - 2020
Douglas "Doug" R. Steiner

age 67 of Massillon, passed away on May 1, 2020 in his home. Doug was born on Sept. 13, 1952 in Massillon to Thomas and Carol (Stein) Steiner. He graduated from Washington High School in 1970 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree at Ohio University in 1974. Doug was an avid golfer, loved Cleveland, Ohio sports teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and was a member of the Buckeye Club in Massillon.

Doug is preceded by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Wesley Steiner and Tyler (Taylor) Steiner; grandsons, Braxton and Hayden Steiner; sisters, Lynn (Rusty) Indorf, and Susan (Michael) Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. A public live stream will be shown on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 1 p.m. through the Paquelet Funeral Home website. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society or the charity of your choice. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
I worked with Doug at Heinz. He was such a wonderful, happy person to be around. Im so very sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts to you all.
Athena Manley
Coworker
