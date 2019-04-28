|
Douglas R Wernet
68, of Liverpool, NY, passed away on February 11, 2019. Born and raised in Canton, Ohio, Douglas graduated from Central Catholic High School and from Columbia College with a Bachelor's Degree in History. He was a franchise owner of Lifetouch for 26 years, retiring in 2002. He was a very active member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, chaired the support group Breathe Easy Syracuse, member of the American Lung, Onondaga Yacht Club and volunteered at Meals on Wheels, CNY Foodbank Association and the Samaritan Center. He was an avid golfer, joker and storyteller. In 2018, Douglas and Beverly professed their Perpetual Vows in the Holy Family Institute. Doug has returned to college by donating his body as an anatomical gift to Upstate Medical University.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly Urban Wernet, son, John D. Wernet, daughter Catherine C. Pllana, two brothers, Greg (Sue) Wernet, and Joe (Cari) Wernet, five sisters, Deborah (Pat) Cahill, Marie (Steve) Santangelo, Reyne (Peter) Fanton, Sharon (Chris) Vitale, Christine Wernet, two grandchildren, Ariana and Adrian Pllana, aunt and uncle Mary and Bernie McDonald, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
On Saturday, May 4, 2019, a Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 3430 Saint Michaels Blvd, Canton, OH.
Contributions made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) and St.
Michael the Archangel Church, Canton. Doug's family meant everything to him and he meant everything to them.
