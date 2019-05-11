The Repository Obituaries
DOUGLAS S. PHILLIPS


1959 - 2019
DOUGLAS S. PHILLIPS Obituary
Douglas S. Phillips

59, of Perry Heights, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Doug was born on May 29, 1959 in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late John and Jeanne (Gill) Phillips. He was a lifelong resident and a 1977 graduate of Central Catholic High School. A graduate of the University of Dayton, Doug had degrees in finance and accounting. Doug worked most recently for Knitspot.com as an accountant. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. Doug loved cats and was also into history, sports and politics. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Phillips.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathy (John) Meserve and Jeanette (Mike) Fatigati; aunts, Pat Gill and Margaret Gill; and nieces and nephews, Analisa, Michael (Jamie), Regina, Erik (Sarah), Beth (Andrew), and Sarah (Taylor).

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service which will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Douglas's memory to a .

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019
