Douglas Scott Shaffer
Age 75, of Malvern, died November 8, 2019 in Arbors at Minerva. He was born August 15, 1944 in Canton to Marvin Charles and Dorothe Jane (McKenzie) Shaffer. He was a member of the Minerva High School class of 1962 and signed up to the US Navy and served during Vietnam. He was an electrician for James River and Regal Metal. He was a member of VFW Post #4120, Malvern Legion #375 and the Minerva Eagles #2199.
He is survived by a daughter, Jodi (John) Lovelace of Massillon; a son, Jason Shaffer of Augusta; a sister Patricia (Richard) Hixenbaugh of Minerva; two grandchildren, Rylee and Van Lovelace.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th at the VFW of Minerva with full Military Honors. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2019