Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Douglas Shaffer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
VFW
213 Roosevelt St.
Minerva, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Scott Shaffer


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Scott Shaffer Obituary
Douglas Scott Shaffer

Age 75, of Malvern, died November 8, 2019 in Arbors at Minerva. He was born August 15, 1944 in Canton to Marvin Charles and Dorothe Jane (McKenzie) Shaffer. He was a member of the Minerva High School class of 1962 and signed up to the US Navy and served during Vietnam. He was an electrician for James River and Regal Metal. He was a member of VFW Post #4120, Malvern Legion #375 and the Minerva Eagles #2199.

He is survived by a daughter, Jodi (John) Lovelace of Massillon; a son, Jason Shaffer of Augusta; a sister Patricia (Richard) Hixenbaugh of Minerva; two grandchildren, Rylee and Van Lovelace.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th at the VFW of Minerva with full Military Honors. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -