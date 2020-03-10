|
|
Doyle E. Smith
Oct. 20, 1939 - Feb. 22, 2020
Doyle E. Smith age 80, passed away at Thornapple Manor on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith K. Smith. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Heidi (Chris) Rehm, Holly Lucille (Julie Neumark) and Jodie Groppel; grandchildren, Connor Abendroth, Shen Groppel, Montana Rehm and Sierra Rehm; brothers, Philip Smith and Mark Smith; nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was the last graduating class of Middlebranch H.S. in 1957. Doyle was an avid sports fan. He especially adored The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved helping his friends and family with their medical issues which is why he was affectionately known as "Doctor". He had a big heart. Doyle also shared a passion for the Gun Lake Protective Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the GLPA (Gun Lake Protective Association), P.O. Box 319, Shellbyville, MI 49344.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020