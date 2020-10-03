Dragica Angelovska

DragicaAngelovskaage 84 of Canton, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born August 8, 1936, in Bitola, Macedonia.Dragica is survived by her daughter, Lence Gruevska and son-in-law, Pece Gruevski; granddaughters: Florella and Daniella; and great-grandson, Lucas; brother, Boris Georievski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Misko; and sister, Nada.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Nikola Macedonian Church officiated by The Very Reverend Zoran Zdravev. Relatives only please. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Nikola Macedonian Church. Condolences to the family may be made at:Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory- Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148