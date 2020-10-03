1/
Dragica Angelovska
Dragica

Angelovska

age 84 of Canton, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born August 8, 1936, in Bitola, Macedonia.

Dragica is survived by her daughter, Lence Gruevska and son-in-law, Pece Gruevski; granddaughters: Florella and Daniella; and great-grandson, Lucas; brother, Boris Georievski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Misko; and sister, Nada.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Nikola Macedonian Church officiated by The Very Reverend Zoran Zdravev. Relatives only please. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Nikola Macedonian Church. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory- Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nikola Macedonian Church
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Guest Book

October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Jackson Chapel
