In Loving Memory of
Drew C. Aegerter
2/20/1994 - 8/25/2016
The Chistmas tree took effort, to put it up today.
And ornaments got wet from tears, I shed most everyday. I never will get used to this, you beng gone from me.
It's changed the way I look at life, it's changed our family.
And so I'll try to focus on the day we'll be together.
And I'll continue to miss you forever and ever.
Merry Christmas
in Heaven
Loved & Missed Beyond Words, Mom, Chris
Sam, and Tatum
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019