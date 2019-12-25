Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DREW AEGERTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DREW AEGERTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DREW AEGERTER In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Drew C. Aegerter

2/20/1994 - 8/25/2016

The Chistmas tree took effort, to put it up today.

And ornaments got wet from tears, I shed most everyday. I never will get used to this, you beng gone from me.

It's changed the way I look at life, it's changed our family.

And so I'll try to focus on the day we'll be together.

And I'll continue to miss you forever and ever.

Merry Christmas

in Heaven

Loved & Missed Beyond Words, Mom, Chris

Sam, and Tatum
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -