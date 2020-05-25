In Loving Memory of



Drew Aegerter



2/20/94 – 8/25/16















As long as we live,



as long as we breathe



with every beat of



our heart,



you will not be forgotten.







This we promise you.







Love + miss you so much







Mom, Chris, Sam, Tatum, Pops, and Grandma Judy



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store