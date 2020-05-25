In Loving Memory of
Drew Aegerter
2/20/94 – 8/25/16
As long as we live,
as long as we breathe
with every beat of
our heart,
you will not be forgotten.
This we promise you.
Love + miss you so much
Mom, Chris, Sam, Tatum, Pops, and Grandma Judy
Drew Aegerter
2/20/94 – 8/25/16
As long as we live,
as long as we breathe
with every beat of
our heart,
you will not be forgotten.
This we promise you.
Love + miss you so much
Mom, Chris, Sam, Tatum, Pops, and Grandma Judy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.