Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Duane E. Ecrement


1944 - 2019
Duane E. Ecrement Obituary
Duane E. Ecrement

age 75, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in his home. He was born to Harry and Beryl Ecrement in Canton on Sept. 19, 1944. He devoted 30 years of his life working as a salesman for Hostess Cake Co.

In addition to his parents Duane was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Cona Ecrement; son, Ed (Jamie) Ecrement; daughter, Regina Ecrement; son, Randy Ecrement; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Drew, Cassey, Alexis, Chad, Mckenzie, Lucas; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ron (Betty) Ecrement; and sister-in-law, Judy Ecrement. Duane most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019
