Duane H. Hamilton
75, or as he was affectionately known by family and friends "Ham, Dew, or Dewey", entered the gates of heaven on Friday September 25, 2020. Absent from the body, but present with the Lord. Son of the late Harry and Kathryn Hamilton, he grew up in Brewster, Ohio and played football while at Fairless High School. Duane worked 38 years at Babcock and Wilcox in Barberton, Ohio until he retired in 2006. He raised his two children, Lori and Kiley as a single parent for several years. On June 30, 1983 Duane married Gayle L. Mashburn. He was a lifetime member (50+ years) of the Clinton Masonic Lodge #47 in Massillon, Ohio. He was also a member of the local Loyal Order of the Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Duane and Gayle have attended The Chapel in Green, Ohio since 2003. Duane loved golfing with his golfing buddies and gathering with friends at Portage Lakes. He was an avid fan of Ohio State, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals. He loved grilling and entertaining, traveling to Anna Marie Island, Florida for part of the winter, and attending his grandson's hockey games. Family and friends were very important to him. Duane appreciated all of the superior care he received by the nurses and doctors at Cleveland Clinic lymphoma ward during his time there.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Kathryn Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Gayle; his two children and their spouses, Lori (Kevin) Kay, Kiley (Traci); his grandson, Colin; his step-granddaughters, Stephanie Bixel, Chelsi Kay, and Rae Ramirez; a step-great grandchild, Titan; his brother, Michael (Kathie) Hamilton; nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will occur on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at The Chapel, Green Campus, Door D, 1800 Raber Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. The family requests no flowers, but that donations may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at www.lymphoma.org
. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks will be required within The Chapel and social distancing must be observed. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Duane's family atBacherFuneralHome.com
Bacher-Portage Lakes
(330) 644-0024