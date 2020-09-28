Duane H. Hamilton
A gathering of family and friends will occur on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at The Chapel, Green Campus, Door D, 1800 Raber Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. The family requests no flowers, but that donations may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at www.lymphoma.org
. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks will be required within The Chapel and social distancing must be observed. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Duane's family atBacherFuneralHome.com
