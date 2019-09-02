|
Duane H.
Pagenkopf
age 77 of Brewster passed away on Aug. 29, 2019. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Oct. 22, 1941; a son to the late George and Catherine Pagenkopf. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa, and his son, Duane. Duane is survived by his brothers, Leon Pagenkopf, John Garske, and Jim Garske; in-laws, Barbara Mendez, Sandy Kovac, and Lawrence Holman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Final resting place will be at St. Clement Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019