The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Pagenkopf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane H. Pagenkopf


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane H. Pagenkopf Obituary
Duane H.

Pagenkopf

age 77 of Brewster passed away on Aug. 29, 2019. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Oct. 22, 1941; a son to the late George and Catherine Pagenkopf. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa, and his son, Duane. Duane is survived by his brothers, Leon Pagenkopf, John Garske, and Jim Garske; in-laws, Barbara Mendez, Sandy Kovac, and Lawrence Holman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Final resting place will be at St. Clement Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now