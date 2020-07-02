Duane R. Marnin
age 76 of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born April 24, 1944 in Massillon, son of the late Carl L. and Viola (Swisher) Marnin. He retired from the Hoover Company after 35 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and bird watching.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret (Glenn) Marnin, children, Brian Marnin, Carol (Patrick) Stuhldreher, and Todd Marnin, sister, Sally Millar; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Barb Marnin and Gary and Pat Marnin.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE. Family and friends may call prior to the service beginning at 1 P.M.
Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248.