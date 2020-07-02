1/
Duane R. Marnin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane R. Marnin

age 76 of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born April 24, 1944 in Massillon, son of the late Carl L. and Viola (Swisher) Marnin. He retired from the Hoover Company after 35 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and bird watching.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret (Glenn) Marnin, children, Brian Marnin, Carol (Patrick) Stuhldreher, and Todd Marnin, sister, Sally Millar; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Barb Marnin and Gary and Pat Marnin.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE. Family and friends may call prior to the service beginning at 1 P.M.

Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved